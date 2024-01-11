Grainger steps down as Wales head coach to take Norway job

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Nations League - Group C - Wales v Germany - Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales, Britain - December 5, 2023 Wales manager Gemma Grainger before the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra/File Photo REUTERS
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
38 sec ago

Gemma Grainger has stepped down as Wales Women manager to become Norway's head coach, the Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) said on Wednesday.

Grainger will take over from Norway's interim coach Leif Gunnar Smerud, who has been at the helm since former head coach Hege Riise stepped down following a disappointing last-16 Women's World Cup exit in August.

Under Smerud, Norway finished third in their Women's Nations League group with just one win in six matches, to drop into the relegation playoffs.

"The team has world-class talent and potential, and I'm looking forward to working with the players and the rest of the support staff to keep our place in Nations League A," Grainger said in a statement.

Norway play Croatia in a two-leg playoff in February. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top