Grainger steps down as Wales head coach to take Norway job

Gemma Grainger has stepped down as Wales Women manager to become Norway's head coach, the Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) said on Wednesday.

Grainger will take over from Norway's interim coach Leif Gunnar Smerud, who has been at the helm since former head coach Hege Riise stepped down following a disappointing last-16 Women's World Cup exit in August.

Under Smerud, Norway finished third in their Women's Nations League group with just one win in six matches, to drop into the relegation playoffs.

"The team has world-class talent and potential, and I'm looking forward to working with the players and the rest of the support staff to keep our place in Nations League A," Grainger said in a statement.

Norway play Croatia in a two-leg playoff in February. REUTERS