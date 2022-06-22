Grab the chance to win tickets to watch Liverpool

Keen to watch English Premier League giants Liverpool play at the National Stadium?

Subscribers of The Straits Times now stand a chance to watch the Reds take on fellow EPL club Crystal Palace in the inaugural Standard Chartered Trophy on July 15.

Answer the given question correctly for a chance to win one of 10 pairs of Gold category tickets (worth $253 each) and a Liverpool 2022/2023 home jersey.

The contest ends on July 6 and is open to ST subscribers only.

The match marks Liverpool's return to the Republic since 2011 when they held an open training session.

Before that, they beat the national team 5-0 in 2009 in a friendly, also at the old National Stadium.

The last time top European clubs played in Singapore was in the 2019 International Champions Cup Singapore, a quadrangular that featured English giants Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as Italian juggernauts Juventus and Inter Milan.

Liverpool, who won the FA Cup and League Cup last season, will play the Eagles at the 55,000-seat National Stadium and hold an open training session at the same venue a day earlier.

The game is part of both clubs' pre-season tour of Asia before the new season starts on Aug 6.

Liverpool are also due to play Manchester United in Bangkok on July 12.

After their stop in Singapore, Liverpool's season begins with the Community Shield match against league champions Manchester City on July 30.

Tickets for the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy and Liverpool's open training session are available at https://premier.ticketek.com.sg/

July 15 is also the day The Straits Times marks its 177th anniversary, and subscribers can look out for more contests and giveaways as part of its ST+ loyalty programme then.