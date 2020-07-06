'Good things will come' as the Gunners suffer together

LONDON • Mikel Arteta believes that Arsenal's willingness to "suffer" will bode well for the north London club's development.

His side's 2-0 win at in-form Wolves on Saturday was arguably their best result since the Spaniard replaced Unai Emery in December, and it put them seventh in the Premier League.

It was their fourth successive victory in domestic competitions after two league losses to restart the coronavirus-delayed season, and gives Arsenal an outside chance for a European spot.

Youngster Bukayo Saka's first Premier League goal and a late effort from Alexandre Lacazette sealed the points. But it was a disciplined show from the Gunners that caught the eye, a far cry from some of their feeble surrenders earlier in the campaign.

"I'm delighted with the performance, the shift the players put in, the energy we played (with), the fight for every single ball from the first minute to the last from every single player who touched that grass," Arteta said.

"This team is alive and is going to be alive when they enjoy to suffer together. If they are able to do that, good things will come."

Arsenal are six points behind fifth-placed Manchester United (55) and three adrift of sixth-placed Wolves.

The Gunners have an outside shot at reaching next season's Champions League. But if second-placed Manchester City's continental ban is upheld, a fifth-place finish would secure a place in Europe's elite club competition.

Arteta knows nothing less than a flawless finish to the season is needed. They have five league matches remaining.

"Every game you have no margin for error, we know that we try to win every game," the former Arsenal midfielder, who was previously City's assistant coach, said.

"The race is try to win against Leicester (in their next game tomorrow) and let's see what happens. We try to improve as a team.

"It's probably one of the best wins because of the difficult schedule we've had and how well (Wolves) have been doing all season.

"Winning is not an easy thing to do and it's another step forward in our process. I'm really happy."

Saka's first Premier League goal, just days after the versatile player signed a long-term contract with the club, underlined the potential of Arsenal's emerging crop of academy graduates.

The 18-year-old, who has featured for England's age-group teams but remains eligible to represent Nigeria, where his parents are from, became the Gunners' second-youngest player to score in the league.

He was just 130 days older than Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, now with Liverpool, when the latter netted against Blackburn in 2012 aged 18 years and 173 days old.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE