Good show, but losing start for Grealish at City

LONDON • Jack Grealish's Manchester City debut was spoilt by Kelechi Iheanacho as the Leicester striker's late penalty clinched a 1-0 win in the Community Shield on Saturday.

All eyes were on the England playmaker when he came on as a second-half substitute following his British record £100 million (S$188 million) move from Aston Villa on Thursday.

After training with his new teammates for the first time on Friday, Grealish replaced Sam Edozie in the 65th minute and looked lively in his cameo appearance.

The 25-year-old, the most expensive English player in history, carried more threat than any other City player despite his brief run-out. But Grealish's first game in a City shirt ended in disappointment as Iheanacho netted the last-minute winner from the spot for the FA Cup winners after he was hauled down by Nathan Ake.

Still, manager Pep Guardiola was impressed with his latest mega-money buy, backing him to play a big part as City bid to retain their English Premier League title and win a maiden Champions League trophy this coming season.

"He was really good. Aggressive, going against full-backs, every time he had the ball, he had three players around him. Step-by-step he will find his best," he said.

Defeat in the annual curtain raiser to the top-flight season will matter little to City if they can replicate last term's superb form, which carried them to Premier League and League Cup glory.

"I saw many good things today... But in this business, you need to win," Guardiola said. "We know we will not be at our best but the players will be better next Sunday."

The Champions League runners-up start their title defence and their tilt at a fourth league crown in five years at Tottenham.

However, Guardiola's side have an unsettled look that will concern him privately. He revealed last week that Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden will both be "out for a while" after picking up injuries at Euro 2020, leading to two academy players in Edozie and Cole Palmer starting for the first time against the Foxes.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane would be the perfect signing but Guardiola admitted that persuading Spurs to sell for less than their £150 million asking price would be a tough ask.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE