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Goals for Good event raises $150k for charity at new ActiveSG Punggol Sport Centre

Senior Minister of State for Education and Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary (in white) at the Goals for Good corporate charity football event on Nov 28.

SINGAPORE – Around $150,000 was raised at the Goals for Good corporate charity football tournament at the ActiveSG Punggol Sport Centre on Nov 28.

With Senior Minister of State for Education and Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary in attendance as guest of honour, it is also the first corporate event held at the six-storey facility since it officially opened on Nov 22.

Held in the 10th anniversary year of the National Volunteer And Philanthropy Centre’s (NVPC) Company of Good movement, which works with businesses across Singapore to contribute to society, Goals for Good was organised by Vector Green, a Singapore-based energy and sustainability engineering company.

It comprised a competition involving 20 corporate teams, as well as an exhibition match featuring former internationals such as Aleksandar Duric, Lionel Lewis and Gusta Guzarishah, with proceeds going to SportCares, Samaritans of Singapore and Special Olympics Singapore.

Vector Green managing director Ben Teng, a former Football Association of Singapore vice-president and ex-Geylang International chairman, said: “Vector Green’s corporate purpose is ‘Innovation for Good’, and as a staunch supporter of NVPC’s Company of Good movement, I believe companies, be they multinational corporations or small and medium enterprises, should do well and do good for society and the local community.”

Those who wish to donate to the cause can visit giving.sg.