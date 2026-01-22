Goal from Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo breaks down stubborn Pafos defence in Champions League

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Moises Caicedo (centre) celebrates scoring the winning goal for Chelsea, with team mate Wesley Fofana.

LONDON - Chelsea boosted their chances of a Champions League top-eight finish on Jan 21 when Moises Caicedo headed home from a corner in the 78th minute to finally break down a stubborn Pafos defence.

The London side moved up to eighth in the table on goal difference with one match to go – a tough away game at Napoli.

Chelsea enjoyed more than 70 per cent possession against Pafos, who defended resolutely and were backed by Dutch goalkeeper Jay Gorter who pulled off a series of fine saves, including three earlier bullet attempts from Ecuadorian midfielder Caicedo.

Caicedo’s goal from a Pedro Neto corner finally broke the deadlock, earning Chelsea the chance to go straight through to the knockout rounds of the Champions League. REUTERS