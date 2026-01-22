Straitstimes.com header logo

Goal from Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo breaks down stubborn Pafos defence in Champions League

Moises Caicedo (centre) celebrates scoring the winning goal for Chelsea, with team mate Wesley Fofana.

Moises Caicedo (centre) celebrates scoring the winning goal for Chelsea, with team mate Wesley Fofana.

PHOTO: EPA

LONDON - Chelsea boosted their chances of a Champions League top-eight finish on Jan 21 when Moises Caicedo headed home from a corner in the 78th minute to finally break down a stubborn Pafos defence.

The London side moved up to eighth in the table on goal difference with one match to go – a tough away game at Napoli.

Chelsea enjoyed more than 70 per cent possession against Pafos, who defended resolutely and were backed by Dutch goalkeeper Jay Gorter who pulled off a series of fine saves, including three earlier bullet attempts from Ecuadorian midfielder Caicedo.

Caicedo’s goal from a Pedro Neto corner finally broke the deadlock, earning Chelsea the chance to go straight through to the knockout rounds of the Champions League. REUTERS

