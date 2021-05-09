For Subscribers
On The Ball
Glazers and United fans - no realistic chance of a divorce
The language seemed to come straight from marriage counselling. "I am personally committed to rebuilding trust," wrote Joel Glazer to Manchester United fans in an open letter, after he was exposed as one of the ringleaders of the shameful plot to launch a European Super League.
The scale of the protests that led to last Sunday's game against Liverpool being called off, including hundreds of supporters invading the pitch, showed the apology was not accepted.