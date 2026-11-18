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Singapore’s Ryhan Stewart (left) tussling with Brazil’s hat-trick hero Vinicius Jr during their international friendly which Brazil won 7-0 at the National Stadium on Nov 17.

SINGAPORE – As goal after goal bulged the Singapore net during the recent international friendlies, it was easy to wonder: What’s the point?

The keyboard warriors must have had a field day during the Mizuho Blue Challenge – The Kallang Football Series Singapore, which saw the Lions lose 4-1 to Paraguay and trounced 7-0 by Brazil at the National Stadium.

Among the usual laments is that they are an ageing side, with a lack of talent coming through. But the lose-lose mentality misses the point.

The Straits Times understands that it cost promoters around $12 million to bring world No. 6 Brazil, 17th-ranked Japan and world No. 33 Paraguay to the Republic for the quadrangular.

Hopefully, the hosts had picked up more than just jerseys from the superstars if they want to improve on their 149th ranking.

As five-time world champions, the samba boys are of an unmatched pedigree, producing a conveyor belt of superstars for world football, including Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr, who lit up the National Stadium with five goals in two games.

But closer to home, Japan have shown it is possible to narrow the gap, and one day, surpass the giants.

Brazil had been unbeaten against Asian opposition until South Korea’s 1-0 win in 1999. They then went on a 29-match undefeated streak (26 wins) against teams from the continent over the next 26 years, until Japan came back from two goals down to beat them 3-2 in 2025.

On Nov 14, the Samurai Blue produced another 3-2 win against the South Americans, adding another feather to coach Hajime Moriyasu’s cap. During his eight-year reign, Japan had also defeated four other world champions in Spain, Germany, Uruguay and England.

They proved the importance of daring to chase a seemingly impossible dream, and showed how far they have come since Brazil beat them by four goals in 1995, 2012 and 2014. Even the Selecao’s renowned coach Carlo Ancelotti called them a world-class team in their own right.

The eloquent Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro summed it up best when he hailed Japan as “a good example of a national team that has maintained continuity in its development”, who have “one of the best long-term processes” which Paraguay are also seeking to emulate.

If one thinks it is easier to achieve Japan’s success because of their large population of around 123 million, then Paraguay’s achievements with a population of just 7.1 million would be more relatable to Singapore’s 6.2 million.

They had played in the 1930, 1950 and 1958 World Cup group stages before missing out on the next six editions. They then bounced back to reach the last 16 in 1986, 1998 and 2002 before achieving their best finish when they made it to the quarter-finals in 2010.

An entire generation of Paraguayans then missed out on the biggest stage when they failed to qualify for the next three editions, but they recovered again to stun Germany and reach the last 16 this year.

On Nov 17, they disregarded their inferior ranking and economic woes back home to beat Japan 2-1 at the National Stadium.

“Professor” Alfaro highlighted an important lesson, saying: “In many places, people prioritise results above everything else. Sometimes, they chase it so relentlessly, they lose sight of what success really means... and it seems that the only thing that determines whether a project continues is the result itself.

“But I believe results come as a consequence of the work and direction a team pursues... a process is about learning, development and progressing through different stages.”

This long-term process includes the uncomfortable experience of being schooled by the powerhouses – to be stunned by their urgency and precision, outpaced on the wings, and punished for each lapse – so that they can feel in the flesh how wide the gap really is.

A string of misplaced passes and wayward crosses followed by a well-worked equaliser and a 10-minute period of sustained pressure against Paraguay’s second-stringers was encouraging, as was trying to take on players to find a consolation goal after being overwhelmed by Brazil’s early four-goal blitz.

The limited Lions have already done admirably to qualify for the Asian Cup, but challenges and heavy defeats will certainly follow as the team enter a renewal phase.

Yet, the players – current and future internationals – and the nation must be inspired, not insipid. Every goal conceded must hurt, but they must continue to figure out solutions.

The invited teams began their official training sessions as early as Nov 10 at the National Stadium and Bishan Stadium, and I hope there were local coaches or officials who attended to learn a thing or two about what can be improved or done differently here.

If Ancelotti has too much aura, get the contacts of the genial Alfaro or the unemployed Moriyasu to pick their brains.

The players should also study footage as keenly as their coaches and look up what more can be done in their free time to improve their fitness, physique and technical ability.

Then, it is up to the Football Association of Singapore to emulate Japan by arranging more friendlies against higher-ranked opponents within the region such that Asian Cup qualification will become a launchpad and not a one-off.

If Brazil, Japan and Paraguay can show how seriously they take these international friendlies, so should we.