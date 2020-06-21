Give Reds asterisk for historic title win: Klopp

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp feels there ought to be an asterisk attached to this season's Premier League champions, not just because of Liverpool's 22-point lead - the most in English top-flight history - but also as the crowning will occur amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Reds can move within three points of securing their first league title in 30 years if they beat Everton at Goodison Park today, their first game back after a three-month enforced break.

While Klopp agrees this year will go down in history as a year of turmoil brought about by Covid-19, the Reds boss believes it will not devalue his side's eventual achievement, but rather enhance it.

"Usually, I don't pay too much attention to what everyone is saying around us," he said. "Now I have had a lot of time to read, and I heard a lot and saw a lot.

"When that came up, I googled the word 'asterisk'. Give us an asterisk. Yes, do it. It is historic now more than ever. Because it is the most difficult year and season ever and the only difference is there is quite a points gap between us and other teams.

"But if you saw (second-placed Manchester) City playing the other night... you think: 'Wow, that is really impressive'. That is our (main) opponent.

"It is an interrupted season like has never happened before. Whoever will be champions at the end, it will be historical because it is a year we will never forget."

Before Project Restart got under way, the Premier League was said to be keen on finalising contingency plans if the competition is curtailed, just like the Dutch Eredivisie and French Ligue 1.

While the discussions on which model to use - taking the table as it stands, using a points-per-game average or a weighted points-per-game format - if the worst-case scenarios were ultimately put on the back-burner, Klopp revealed it gave him sleepless nights.

"There were moments (I was worried) but when that was off the table, I felt quite relieved," he said.

"Now we are here... we have to play for it, which is how it should be in sports."