Give Brazil the respect we deserve at the World Cup, says Bruno Guimaraes

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Brazil's Bruno Guimaraes celebrates a goal during a World Cup 2026 qualifier against Chile at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro on Sept 4, 2025.

Basking Ridge – Brazil star Bruno Guimaraes insisted on June 8 that his team should get “the respect they deserve” as they get ready to kick off their bid to win a record-extending sixth World Cup.

The Selecao won the last of their five titles in 2002 and have gone out in the quarter-finals four times in five World Cups since then.

Brazil come into the 2026 tournament in North America ranked sixth in the world and arguably lacking the kind of superstar names who have stood out in the past.

“Nobody else has five stars on their chest. We have great players who play for top teams, like Vini (Vinicius Jr) and Raphinha. We need to give our players the respect they deserve,” Newcastle United midfielder Guimaraes told reporters at the Brazil team’s base in New Jersey.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who finished fifth in the 10-team South American qualifying group, 10 points behind first-placed Argentina, begin their World Cup bid against Morocco on June 13 at MetLife Stadium, just outside New York City.

They completed preparations for the tournament with back-to-back friendly wins, hammering Panama 6-2 in Rio de Janeiro and then defeating Egypt 2-1 in Cleveland, Ohio, on June 6.

“We couldn’t be feeling better. We won and played well in the two friendly matches. We have another few days to work on things but we feel ready,” said Guimaraes, who scored his team’s opener against Egypt.

“Once the World Cup begins, everyone will forget what has happened before. Hopefully, we can start with a victory, and that will give us something to build on.”

Brazil will also play Haiti and Scotland in Group C and are currently waiting to see if Neymar will be able to play any part in their group games.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward, now 34, is currently playing for Santos in his homeland and has not been capped by his country since 2023.

On June 8, the team said in a statement that Neymar is “recovering well” from the calf injury,

Brazil’s all-time record scorer underwent an MRI scan on June 8 which showed he is “making good progress in his treatment” amid hopes that he will be able to play a part for Ancelotti’s side.

Brazil have already been forced to make a change to their squad, with AS Roma fullback Wesley being ruled out of the tournament at the weekend due to a thigh injury.

He has been replaced by Ederson, the 26-year-old midfielder with Atalanta in Italy who is expected to join Manchester United after the World Cup.

“Playing at a World Cup is the apex of our careers as footballers. We hope Wesley recovers quickly,” said Guimaraes.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s arch-rivals Argentina seem to be trending up health-wise ahead of its World Cup opener on June 16.

Star Lionel Messi is recovering from left hamstring muscle fatigue which forced him to prematurely exit his final Inter Miami match before the World Cup break on May 25.

Even beyond Messi, the health of the team is improving. Midfielder Nico Paz, as well as defenders Nahuel Molina and Gonzalo Montiel, all fully participated in the June 7 training session at Kansas City.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and midfielder Leandro Paredes continued to work off to the side of training but Martinez has said he will be available while it has been reported that Paredes’ injury is not expected to sideline him. AFP, REUTERS