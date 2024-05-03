Girona want 'historic' home win over Barcelona

Barcelona will be favourites when they visit Girona on Saturday but the hosts are ready to seize a historic opportunity to beat them in front of their own fans, Girona manager Michel said on Friday.

Girona, third in LaLiga with 71 points, are two behind fellow Catalan side Barcelona, whom they beat 4-2 away in December.

"For our fans, tomorrow is a historic match," Michel told reporters. "In this match the motivation is top for everyone. Another challenge is to beat Barca for the first time at Montilivi.

"Barca are favourites in this match... but we are playing at home in front of our fans. We will give 200 per cent because it's the only way to win."

Girona, 13 points ahead of fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao, are looking to ensure a top-four finish and qualify for the Champions League this weekend.

"We want to win tomorrow to reach the Champions League. It's about making fans, making Girona grow and achieving worldwide recognition for our club and our project," Michel said.

"We always have more objectives like overtaking Real Madrid as the top-scoring team. We only have two goals between us."

Leaders Real are 11 points ahead of Barcelona with five matches remaining.

"What I want is to be protagonists in a league where Madrid have lost only one game," Michel said. REUTERS

