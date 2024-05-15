Girona miss chance to move second after 1-0 loss to Villarreal

Bertrand Traore's goal gave Villarreal a 1-0 win at Girona on Tuesday that prevented the hosts from reclaiming second spot in LaLiga.

Girona, who have enjoyed a superb campaign, are third with 75 points, trailing Barcelona who moved a point clear with a 2-0 home win over Real Sociedad on Monday.

Alexander Sorloth and Goncalo Guedes went close for Villarreal in the first half, but Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga denied them.

Traore opened the scoring in the 59th minute after latching on to a superb pass from Guedes. Viktor Tsyhankov, Savio and Artem Dovbyk all went close for Girona, but could not find the back of Filip Jorgensen's net.

Villarreal were reduced to 10 men in the 95th minute after Kiko Femenia was sent off for a second yellow card after a push on Aleix Garcia. REUTERS