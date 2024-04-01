Girona beat Real Betis 3-2 with late Stuani winner

Updated
Apr 01, 2024, 12:46 AM
Published
Apr 01, 2024, 12:46 AM

Girona beat Real Betis 3-2 in a LaLiga thriller on Sunday after the visitors came from behind twice at the Estadi Montilivi before Cristhian Stuani grabbed the winner in second-half injury time.

Girona took the lead when they were awarded a penalty for handball after a VAR review and Artem Dovbyk put it away but Betis equalised when Willian Jose pounced on a loose pass from Lopez and he lobbed the keeper from nearly 40 yards out.

The home side restored their lead in the 65th minute through a counter-attack where Dovbyk fired home with a low shot to make it 2-1 but Jose also grabbed his second when Girona's Lopez failed to deal with a cross and the unmarked forward scored.

But Girona struck in added time when Stuani had a shot saved but the 37-year-old pounced on the rebound, firing home when the ball popped up waist high to move his team to within two points of second-placed Barcelona. Betis are seventh with 42 points. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top