Girona beat Real Betis 3-2 with late Stuani winner

Girona beat Real Betis 3-2 in a LaLiga thriller on Sunday after the visitors came from behind twice at the Estadi Montilivi before Cristhian Stuani grabbed the winner in second-half injury time.

Girona took the lead when they were awarded a penalty for handball after a VAR review and Artem Dovbyk put it away but Betis equalised when Willian Jose pounced on a loose pass from Lopez and he lobbed the keeper from nearly 40 yards out.

The home side restored their lead in the 65th minute through a counter-attack where Dovbyk fired home with a low shot to make it 2-1 but Jose also grabbed his second when Girona's Lopez failed to deal with a cross and the unmarked forward scored.

But Girona struck in added time when Stuani had a shot saved but the 37-year-old pounced on the rebound, firing home when the ball popped up waist high to move his team to within two points of second-placed Barcelona. Betis are seventh with 42 points. REUTERS