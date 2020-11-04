Giggs stands aside after assault claims

LONDON • Wales manager and Manchester United great Ryan Giggs will not be involved in his country's next three international games following his arrest for assault on Monday night.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) yesterday issued a statement, which read: "Our agreed immediate priority is preparing the team for the upcoming international matches.

"(Coach) Robert Page will take charge for the next three matches against the USA, Republic of Ireland and Finland supported by Albert Stuivenberg.

"The FAW will not be making any further comment at this current time."

The former midfielder has denied all allegations of assault, with his representative saying: "Mr Giggs denies all allegations of assault made against him. He is cooperating with the police and will continue to assist them with their ongoing investigations."

Police officers were called to his Manchester home on Sunday night following reports of "a disturbance" involving his girlfriend Kate Greville, and he was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm and assault.

A Greater Manchester police spokesman told The Sun: "Police were called at 10.05pm on Sunday to reports of a disturbance. A woman in her 30s sustained minor injuries but did not require any treatment.

"A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault."

Giggs, 46, has since been released on bail and was photographed leaving a police station on Monday.

Giggs was appointed Wales manager in January 2018 after a stellar 24-year playing career at United, during which he won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues, four FA Cups and three League Cups, earning 64 international caps.

He led the Dragons to qualification for next year's Euro 2020 - their second straight European Championship - after coming second to World Cup finalists Croatia in Group E.

Giggs and Greville have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2017. The couple first met in 2013 after she started doing public relations work for Hotel Football, an upscale hotel overlooking Old Trafford that Giggs co-owns with former teammates Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and brothers Phil and Gary Neville.

In 2017, Giggs divorced his wife of 10 years Stacey Cooke, six years after an eight-year affair with his brother Rhodri's wife, Natasha, first became public.

During his marriage, he also had another public affair with model and Big Brother contestant Imogen Thomas.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE