Giggs never lost his cool, says Ferguson

LONDON • Former Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson told a UK court on Friday that Ryan Giggs had never lost his temper or shown violence during his more than two-decade tenure at the club.

Giving evidence at the former winger's trial for assaulting and coercively controlling an ex-girlfriend, the Scot said the Welshman had consistently exhibited a "fantastic temperament".

He was "the best example we had at the club", the 80-year-old told Manchester Crown Court, where Giggs has denied physically assaulting former partner, public relations agent Kate Greville, and her sister nearly two years ago.

Giggs also denies controlling Greville during their rocky years-long relationship.

The 48-year-old has said that injuries suffered by Greville were an accidental result of a three-way tussle with her and her sister over a mobile phone.

He did admit that he "may have caught her and her sister", but has used his long playing career, in which he had an excellent disciplinary record - he had just one red card in 24 years - to argue that he was not violent.

Ferguson said he had known Giggs since the player joined United as a youngster and had sought to protect him from media attention after he was compared to 1960s club legend George Best.

"When someone's saying you're the next George Best, it's a big issue. But the boy was great, no problems," Ferguson said.

"To have a career as long as he had in a difficult position, in terms of energy, he fulfilled everything we ever wished for."

Giggs exploded onto the scene as a teenager in the early 1990s.

He ended his career at Old Trafford in 2014 as the most-decorated player in English football history.

As a player, he made a club-record 963 appearances for Manchester United, winning 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies.

He resigned as Wales manager in June, after being put on leave since his arrest.

He said he did not want "continued interest around this case" to affect the team as they prepare for this year's World Cup in Qatar.

Giggs remains on conditional bail, and has said he looks forward to "clearing my name".

