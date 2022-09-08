Giggs disappointed by retrial ruling

LONDON - Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs will face a retrial in 2023, a British judge ruled on Wednesday, after a jury was unable to reach a verdict on charges relating to his former girlfriend Kate Greville.

Giggs, 48, faced charges of causing actual bodily harm to Greville along with controlling and coercive behaviour between 2017 and 2020. He also faced a charge of common assault of Greville's sister, Emma.

The Welshman, who has denied all charges, said in a statement on Wednesday he was disappointed that a retrial had been ordered.

"I am confident that justice will eventually be done and my name will be cleared of all the allegations," he said.

"I understand the level of interest and the scrutiny around this case, but I would like to ask that my family's privacy is respected in the weeks and months ahead."

Judge Hilary Manley set a trial date of July 31, 2023, during a hearing at Manchester Crown Court.

Giggs will remain on bail until the retrial. If eventually found guilty, the charges could lead to a five-year prison term.

Former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson was among those to give evidence in the case, which also saw Giggs take the stand and admit to being unfaithful in all his past romantic relationships but deny ever being violent.

He resigned as the Wales manager in June, after being on leave since his arrest in 2020. Rob Page has taken over the side, who have qualified for the Nov 20-Dec 18 World Cup Finals in Qatar.

Giggs made 963 appearances over 23 years for United, winning a haul of honours including 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies.

He represented Wales 64 times between 1991 and 2007 and took over as national coach in 2018.

REUTERS, AFP