Giants Bayern next but Lyon 'not setting limits'

LISBON • Only once in their history have Lyon ever made to the Champions League semi-finals and that 2010 team are completely unrecognisable to the one today.

The French Ligue 1 side are in uncharted territory, but having defeated Juventus and now Manchester City, they are "not setting any limits" as a first trophy in Europe beckons.

In their way, just like in 2010, stand heavyweights and five-time champions Bayern Munich in Lisbon on Wednesday.

However, the favourites tag no longer has the same ring to it this year, with no English or Spanish sides in the semi-finals for the first time since 1996.

Three of the four remaining teams have never won the Champions League, and after their surprise run, Lyon are gunning for their maiden appearance in a major European final against all the odds.

"We know who we are coming up against next," said coach Rudi Garcia, whose side scored via Maxwel Cornet and a double by substitute Moussa Dembele. City, who replied through Kevin de Bruyne, now have just a draw and two losses against Lyon in three meetings.

"We eliminated a Juventus side who were one of the contenders to win the Champions League, and a Manchester City side who were contenders to win the Champions League.

"Bayern will be exactly the same, but on the basis of what the players have shown logically, we can still hope to get through another round and that is what we are going to prepare to try to do.

"When you are in the last four, we can say that we deserve to be there and if we get to the final, we really will deserve it.

"Tonight is magnificent, but it doesn't give us anything, there is no title or place in Europe."

While some blame can be attributed to the coronavirus pandemic after the Ligue 1 season was axed early, Lyon's seventh-placed finish means they must win the Champions League just to play in Europe again next campaign.

At stake is 23 successive seasons of continental football, and pride is driving on France's second-richest team, who were runners-up to semi-finalists RB Leipzig in the group phase.

Inadvertently, not playing competitive football for nearly five months has helped them. The City clash was just their third game since March but Garcia revealed that he used the break to work closely with his players.

"We adapted to the suspension of Ligue 1, we had eight weeks of pre-season, it's massive," the Frenchman said. "Our fitness coach really came up with the perfect solution for our players."

For the 56-year-old, his team's progression is winning over supporters unhappy over his Marseille links.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas, who took some flak last October for appointing a coach who had managed one of their fiercest rivals after Sylvinho was fired, believes his decision has been vindicated.

"We have a talented team. Garcia is a boy who does his job well. We had identified him to straighten out Lyon.

"He knew with humility, and sometimes difficulties, to do his work," he told RMC Sport.

"It is a confirmation for me, he deserves the recognition.

"The players have seized on this injustice which nailed us to seventh place (in Ligue 1)."

