Ghana coach enters record books at his fifth World Cup in row

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FILE PHOTO: Carlos Queiroz, 73, attends a press conference as he assumes the role of head coach of Ghana’s national soccer team, Black Stars, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in Accra, Ghana, April 23, 2026. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko/File Photo

ATLANTA, June 15 - Carlos Queiroz is still one tournament short of matching the record for coaching at the World Cup, but the 73-year-old will still enter the record books this week.

Queiroz takes charge of Ghana as they begin their Group L campaign against Panama in Toronto on Wednesday and continues a run that began with Portugal in 2010 and saw him also coach Iran at three successive World Cups in 2014, 2018, and 2022.

The run matches the record five tournaments in a row that Bora Milutinović set from 1986 to 2002 when he was at the helm of five different national teams.

Brazilian Carlos Alberto Parreira has the record number of World Cup appearances as a coach with six, but not successively.

Queiroz was not scheduled to go to the tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States until April when Ghana appointed him in place of Otto Addo, fired in March after a series of disappointing friendly results.

Before the sudden call from the Ghanaians, it looked as if his long career, including coaching Real Madrid and working as Alex Ferguson’s assistant at Manchester United, had ended, with his last job having been in Oman, the eighth different country whose national team he had taken charge of.

His cerebral and technical approach contrasts with a bellicose demeanour on the side of the pitch, where he can sometimes look like a pantomime villain, although others have found him uninspiring. "I felt he had the personality of a dead fly when I worked with him,” said former Manchester United captain Roy Keane.

Queiroz is hailed in his native Portugal as a trendsetter, laying the foundation for their prodigious youth output.

"In a country where greatness is so often measured by the result of the next match, Queiroz deserves to be remembered for something deeper - the construction of a culture that still endures of bringing the knowledge of universities to the pitch and, thus, contributing to Portugal being recognised as a training ground for elite footballers," the daily sports newspaper A’Bola commented last month.

He made his name when leading Portugal to back-to-back U-20 World Cup titles in 1989 and 1991, and bringing on a generation of outstanding footballers like Luís Figo, Paulo Sousa, and João Pinto, and is now looking to crown a storied career by taking Ghana as far as he can at the World Cup.

"I am prepared for this," he said when he accepted the job. "I bring 40 years of experience to every decision that will be made." REUTERS