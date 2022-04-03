Geylang see red and lose to arch-rivals

Clashes between Tampines Rovers and Geylang International usually promise to be fiery affairs and last night's Eastern Derby did not disappoint the 894 fans at Our Tampines Hub, as 10-man Geylang lost 3-2 to their arch-rivals.

Both teams now share a home stadium in Tampines but there is clearly no love lost between the two, with four of their last six clashes producing red cards.

This time, it was Eagles left-back Ahmad Syahir who was sent off after he copped two yellow cards within a minute.

The first came in the 54th minute for a late challenge on Kyoga Nakamura before he was given a second yellow for clattering into Christopher van Huizen.

The fans were quick to roar in delight - and disapproval - at the referee's decision as both camps traded insults while hitting out at the man in the middle.

Tampines head coach Gavin Lee said: "Both clubs have always been rivals but today, special credit to the fans for the atmosphere. It lifted both sides and gave everybody on the pitch the extra edge."

Lee, however, admitted that his team were not at their best, saying: "I was not satisfied in any way. We need to start the games better."

Eagles head coach Noor Ali said: "That red card changed the game and, although we defended well with 10 men, you can't do that for long against this Tampines side.

"I'm disappointed not with the players but the decision on the field. The result didn't go our way but I have to be happy with our performance."

The game got off to a quick start with two goals in the opening 15 minutes.

In the ninth minute, Sime Zuzul ran onto a through-ball from French midfielder Vincent Bezecourt and easily brushed off challenges from Tampines defenders Shuya Yamashita and Ryaan Sanizal before calmly slotting past Stags goalkeeper Syazwan Buhari.