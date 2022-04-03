Geylang see red and lose to arch-rivals

Clashes between Tampines Rovers and Geylang International usually promise to be fiery affairs and last night's Eastern Derby did not disappoint the 894 fans at Our Tampines Hub, as 10-man Geylang lost 3-2 to their arch-rivals.
Both teams now share a home stadium in Tampines but there is clearly no love lost between the two, with four of their last six clashes producing red cards.
This time, it was Eagles left-back Ahmad Syahir who was sent off after he copped two yellow cards within a minute.
The first came in the 54th minute for a late challenge on Kyoga Nakamura before he was given a second yellow for clattering into Christopher van Huizen.
The fans were quick to roar in delight - and disapproval - at the referee's decision as both camps traded insults while hitting out at the man in the middle.
Tampines head coach Gavin Lee said: "Both clubs have always been rivals but today, special credit to the fans for the atmosphere. It lifted both sides and gave everybody on the pitch the extra edge."
Lee, however, admitted that his team were not at their best, saying: "I was not satisfied in any way. We need to start the games better."
Eagles head coach Noor Ali said: "That red card changed the game and, although we defended well with 10 men, you can't do that for long against this Tampines side.
"I'm disappointed not with the players but the decision on the field. The result didn't go our way but I have to be happy with our performance."
The game got off to a quick start with two goals in the opening 15 minutes.
In the ninth minute, Sime Zuzul ran onto a through-ball from French midfielder Vincent Bezecourt and easily brushed off challenges from Tampines defenders Shuya Yamashita and Ryaan Sanizal before calmly slotting past Stags goalkeeper Syazwan Buhari.
Tampines hit back in the 14th minute from a Boris Kopitovic penalty after the forward was brought down by Geylang defender Faizal Roslan in the box.
Khairul Hairie, 21, put the Eagles back in front in the 30th minute by rifling the ball from just outside the box into the top-right corner.
In the second half, Tampines upped the ante against the 10-man Geylang and were duly rewarded in the 66th minute when van Huizen sneaked in at the back post to net the equaliser.
Kopitovic grabbed his second and most crucial goal in the 86th minute, curling a marvellous effort beyond the reach of Geylang goalkeeper Zaiful Nizam.
At the Jalan Besar Stadium, the unbeaten Tanjong Pagar United went back to the top of the table with a 3-2 win over the Young Lions.
ANALYSIS
Last year was a season to forget for Tampines as they were winless in their maiden Asian Champions League campaign, while finishing 21 points behind champions Lion City Sailors domestically.
After four games, the Stags have looked back to their best. They have impressed with their unique brand of quick passing football.
Their only defeat was against the Sailors in a match which many felt they had been hard done by owing to a refereeing controversy.
If they can keep their offence ticking and their defence tight, the Stags could finish a lot closer to the Sailors than they did last term and might even pose a real threat.