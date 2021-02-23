Geylang pitch in to help

Geylang International committee member Carlo Nohra (far right) watches on while South East District Mayor Fahmi Aliman receives a cheque for $20,000 from Geylang chairman Thomas Gay (in blue) yesterday. The money will benefit the district's underprivileged residents. Club personnel, including head coach Noor Ali (far left), and footballers Umar Akhbar (front row, left) and Darren Teh donated 5 per cent of their salaries from August to December, with the club management chipping in $5,000.PHOTO: GEYLANG INTERNATIONAL
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 23, 2021, with the headline 'Geylang pitch in to help'. Subscribe
