SINGAPORE – Watching his father Vukan and older brother Stefan dive around the pitch doing goalkeeper drills when he was a boy, there was only one position Milos Cupic was going to play as he grew up desperate to join in on the fun.

Vukan played in the Serbian league while Stefan, a European Under-19 champion with Serbia, toured Norway, Armenia, Cyprus, Lithuania and Gibraltar before retiring. Milos, meanwhile, is charting a new path in Asia.

Now 27 and 1.90m, the Serbian custodian has brought some of his family tradition and specialty to the Singapore Premier League with surprise leaders Geylang International .

Joining from Filipino side One Taguig, where he won the Golden Glove with 12 clean sheets in 22 games, Milos has carried over that fine form to help the Eagles keep four clean sheets in their first six games and rise to the summit. Remarkably, they have already matched their clean sheet tally from 21 games last season.

An admirer of goalies like Iker Casillas, Keylor Navas and David de Gea, he made several big stops to deny topscorer Hide Higashikawa and Faris Ramli and end Tampines Rovers’ 100% record in a 0-0 draw in their last match on Nov 1.

Geylang’s top-of-the-table clash with defending champions Lion City Sailors at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Nov 22, then, throws up an intriguing question: What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object? The Sailors, the wealthiest team in the SPL and stacked with attacking talent, have the league’s best attack with 20 goals in five games.



Milos is relishing the chance to be a big part of the answer.

“I love big games,” he told The Straits Times. “I was out of contract in Europe and the only option was to move to Asia.

“I made the right choice to go to the Philippines because I was able to prove myself with the Golden Glove, and I want to do the same here and make a name and career for myself in Asia.

“Sometimes goalkeepers are crazy but I’m just a normal guy who likes my double shot espresso and roaming around the city in my free time. However, I take my job seriously. It’s a big responsibility because it’s no use if we score five goals and concede six.”

Geylang coach Noor Ali said he took a risk to sign Milos after only watching videos of him play but was a keen admirer of the Serb’s command of the defence, authoritative presence, accurate distribution and quick reflexes.

He also took a gamble to change his defensive system from a back four to a back three, and signed South Korean duo Kim Tae-uk and Cho Eun-sun from FC Jurong to line up alongside Singapore international Joshua Pereira.

Noor said: “We scored a lot fewer last season than in the previous season but were still conceding two goals a game. So, other than Milos, I signed leaders who knew the league well to give us the defensive stability we need.”

The camaraderie in the Korean quarter within the team has helped. Kim and Cho live together in an apartment with South Korean winger Yang Hyeon-ju whom Cho affectionately likened to a mother who would could for them.

Cho, 22, said of 28-year-olds Kim and Yang, who were born in Japan, played youth football for North Korea but now hold South Korean passports: “They will take on each other one-on-one after training, and I think we are successful because we are all friends who play and eat together, and not just teammates.”

Despite the Sailors’ abundance in attack in the likes of Shawal Anuar, Ilhan Fandi, Bart Ramselaar, Lennart Thy, Antonio Mance and Matthias Phaeton, Kim feels Geylang have a chance to surprise and remain top.

He said: “It is important we keep our clean sheets and unbeaten record if we want to fight to do well this season.

“Playing in a back three with Cho again this season makes things easier because we have a good relationship, and Milos and Joshua are also good players, so we protect the goal very comfortably.

“The Sailors have good quality, but we can get three points because we also have good combinations in offence and defence.”

Pereira, who called Kim “a monster” for his strength and praised Cho’s sweet left foot, has also improved playing alongside them and earned a recall to the national team.

The 29-year-old said: “We learn from each other every day and our partnership has been improving since our pre-season in Cambodia. Against Sailors, we have to remain organised and be willing to put our bodies on the line to fight together to the very end.”

Going up against his former team, Sailors forward Shawal is looking forward to reuniting with Noor Ali but also inflicting a defeat on his former coach.

The 35-year-old said: “They are definitely a different side now. They are in their best form now and more organised, so it’s definitely a challenge for us. But we also have new attackers who are clinical and convincing, and we are up for a good battle against Geylang.”

FC Jurong v Balestier Khalsa (Nov 20, 7.30pm, Jurong East Stadium)

Japan legend Keisuke Honda has not quite made the impact he would have liked – Jurong lost three of their last four games, drawing the other – and the White Swans, pre-season title hopefuls, badly need a win against a patchy Balestier side who also have just seven points from six matches.

Young Lions v Tanjong Pagar United (Nov 21, 7.30pm, Jalan Besar Stadium)

The Young Lions will look to build on their first win of the season against Hougang United, and back-to-back wins for the first time since June 2024 will do wonders for their confidence.

Hougang United v Tampines Rovers (Nov 22, 7.30pm, Bishan Stadium)

After losing their 100 per cent SPL record and suffering a thumping in the AFC Champions League 2, the wounded Stags – lifted by a last-minute victory over Thai side Ratchaburi in the Shopee Cup on Nov 18 – will look to take it out on Hougang United, who are on a five-match losing streak.