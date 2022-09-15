Geylang coach warded for irregular heartbeat

Geylang International coach Noor Ali has been warded at Changi General Hospital since Monday after experiencing heart palpitations.

In a brief conversation, the 47-year-old told The Straits Times on Wednesday: "I was feeling weak and unwell. They (doctors) found some complications in my heart and will do more checks. I want to thank my family, friends, the club and fans for their support and prayers."

An Eagles spokesman said the club wished Noor a speedy recovery and "will continue to support and provide any assistance required to him and his family".

The former Singapore international winger was in the dugout at Our Tampines Hub as he oversaw his team's 4-2 defeat by Hougang United on Sunday.

Despite the loss, Geylang remained fourth in the eight-team Singapore Premier League thanks to a recent renaissance that saw them lose just twice in 13 matches.

This week's round - including their game against leaders Albirex Niigata on Friday - has been postponed as a mark of respect for Football Association of Singapore president Lim Kia Tong, who died on Wednesday. Assistant coach Syed Azmir has been leading the team's training sessions in Noor's absence.

Geylang captain and goalkeeper Zaiful Nizam said: "It is unexpected because he was still in the dugout with the team on Sunday.

"We hope to have him back with us soon, but health is most important, so we are praying for his speedy recovery."

This is the second health scare for an SPL coach in the past two years. In December 2020, Young Lions coach Nazri Nasir suffered a mild stroke and was admitted to hospital for a medical procedure.

The former national captain recovered to lead the Singapore Under-23s at the SEA Games and is still with the Young Lions.