Getting nuts and bolts right to dismiss doubters

SYDNEY • On his 32nd birthday, Usain Bolt started without frills.

There were no shots and no sprints for the eight-time Olympic champion during his first training session for A-League club Central Coast Mariners on Tuesday, as he chases his dream of becoming a professional footballer.

Wearing gloves and tracksuit bottoms, he did some light stretching, jogging and showed glimpses of good control, but also some heavy touches, favouring his left foot - all while the cameras clicked and the TV footage was beamed live across Australia.

A 70-strong media pack made the trek to the club's base in the town of Gosford, 75km north of Sydney, to witness Bolt ease into his new life. The club have been clear that there will be no special treatment for him and the Jamaican said he was determined to prove any doubters wrong.

"For me, people are always going to say what they say. Just like when I was in track and field, people said a lot of things about me, but I always proved them wrong. So, it's just another moment for me to prove people wrong," he said.

Bolt has been given an opportunity by the Mariners despite already trying out with teams in Germany, Norway and South Africa to no avail since retiring from athletics last year.

The club hope to turn him into A-League material in time for the start of the 2018-19 season in late October, saying he can stay indefinitely to prove his credentials.

Bolt said gaining fitness is his main priority. "I'm entirely out of my comfort zone, but that's why I am here," he said.

"It is just like track and field. The first day of training is always the roughest one. But it felt okay.

"I came to work and I'm ready to work. I'm very cool under pressure. I have to get fit. I'm just here to push myself... learn and get better."

Mariners coach Mike Mulvey said: "He's a fantastic athlete and we're absolutely delighted to have him here with us."

THE GUARDIAN, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE