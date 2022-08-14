Gerrard wins battle with ex-teammate Lampard

LONDON • Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard felt that his team were in control and deserved their win, after striker Danny Ings and substitute Emiliano Buendia secured a 2-1 Premier League victory over Everton at a sweltering Villa Park yesterday.

Having lost 2-0 at Bournemouth on the opening weekend, Villa's win also meant that Gerrard's men have clinched their first three points of the season, and eased the pressure on the boss after a run of two wins in their previous 12 games dating back to last season.

"We had large pockets of control and we could have scored a couple more goals," said Gerrard, who won his first managerial clash with former England teammate and Everton manager Frank Lampard.

"We conceded a poor goal and there was always going to be nervousness, but that was a big test of our character and resilience, and we stood firm. I thought we deserved our win."

Villa had to survive a nervy finish after Lucas Digne's own goal gave Everton hope before goalkeeper Emi Martinez denied Anthony Gordon an equaliser in stoppage time.

Gerrard had controversially dropped Tyrone Mings last weekend after stripping the England centre-back of the club captaincy.

He was restored at the heart of the defence, but their problems defending set-pieces persisted.

Everton were badly missing the presence of the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin up front, but were a constant threat from dead balls.

The Toffees did have the ball in the net midway through the first-half when Gordon pressured Matty Cash into slicing the ball into his own goal after Villa failed to clear a corner. However, Gordon was flagged offside.

Moments later, Villa came up with one of the few moments of quality in a scrappy game affected by the baking temperatures that have seen water breaks introduced for all games in the Premier League this weekend.

Ollie Watkins' return to the starting line-up was the other Villa change made by Gerrard and his run down the right stretched the Everton defence before Ings spun onto his strike partner's cross and smashed the ball low to score.