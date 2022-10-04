Gerrard questions wasteful attackers

LONDON - Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard was left "scratching his head" after Leeds United managed to hang on for a 0-0 home draw against his team in the Premier League on Sunday, despite playing much of the second half with 10 men following winger Luis Sinisterra's red card.

Leeds did not manage a shot on target but collected three bookings in a first half that had plenty of aggression but little decent attacking threat from the hosts.

They finished the game with just one shot on target while Villa had seven from 19 attempts on goal.

"I'm scratching my head and I'm frustrated. I'm sure my attacking players will be as well because we created more than enough to win this match," Gerrard said.

"It wouldn't be fair if I didn't question my attacking players and I need more quality. We have had 19 shots on goal and 12 inside the area so we need to be better.

"Leeds defended well and dug in and you would expect that. But we created more than enough and it was that last bit that was missing.

"We need more goals. We need our attacking players to step forward and be more ruthless."

Colombian Sinisterra, having already picked up a yellow card for a clumsy challenge in the first half, was sent off three minutes into the second when he was booked for not retreating and then blocking a Villa free kick.

Shortly afterwards, Villa forward Philippe Coutinho had the best chance of the game when he hit the far post with a spectacular volley and Ollie Watkins headed the rebound just wide as the visitors tried to press home their numerical advantage.

Emiliano Buendia curled a shot from distance just wide of the top-right corner in the 72nd minute, but Villa lacked the quality to punish the home side's indiscipline and the game finished in a draw.

The result at Elland Road saw Leeds drop one place over the weekend to 12th on nine points after seven games, while Villa's first away point of the season moved them up one spot to 14th with eight points from eight games.

Leeds coach Jesse Marsch, who was serving a one-game touchline suspension after getting sent off against Brentford, praised his players for their resilience.

"We could have tried to push the game a little bit more if we stay even but, in the end, I think getting the point showed the character of the group," he said.

