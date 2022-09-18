Gerrard praises guts and fight

LONDON - Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has backed his players to build on momentum, as the pressure on him was eased on Friday with a 1-0 Premier League home win over Southampton.

The English top flight was back in action for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 on Sept 8, with that weekend's games postponed as a mark of respect.

Sunday's matches between Manchester United and Leeds and Chelsea and Liverpool, as well as Saturday's Brighton v Crystal Palace fixture, have also been cancelled due to policing issues before the queen's funeral on Monday.

Ahead of kick-off at Villa Park and the City Ground, where Fulham beat Nottingham Forest 3-2, there was a minute's silence followed by the national anthem in a tribute to the queen.

There was also applause from fans at both stadiums in the 70th minute to mark the monarch's 70 years on the throne.

While her death cast a long shadow over the Premier League's return, Gerrard could not afford to be distracted as he fights to save his job. But he will be pleased after the win and the earlier 1-1 draw with Manchester City, after a run of five winless games that included four losses.

"We've lost football matches since I've been here by playing well and that feels really terrible, so to win today in the way we did wasn't stylish or pretty but it was full of guts, full of fight and full of togetherness," he said.

"It was a really strong performance out of possession and the boys deserve credit for that.

"I'm pleased with the clean sheet just as much as the win because it gives us something to build on.

"We should go to Leeds now (after the international break) with a lot more confidence. Our last two performances have been strong."

Jacob Ramsey's first-half winner was a huge boost for Gerrard, whose side started the day one place above the relegation zone. They now have seven points, three clear of the drop and are behind the Saints on goals scored.

For only the second time in their last 11 matches, dating back to last season, Villa finished with three points as they benefited from a first clean sheet in 12 games.

Southampton had conceded first for a sixth successive match and they barely mustered a response as Gerrard's side held firm.

The Saints' dismal run of 13 defeats in their last 19 league games will put pressure on their boss Ralph Hasenhuttl heading into the international break.

"It was deservedly not us because to win a game you must create more. At the moment we don't create enough," he said.

"Against a physically strong side like today you have to find solutions, we tried but nothing really worked. We tried to bring different types of players in that gives you the one-against-one quality but we haven't found a solution.

"Against the ball we were okay but with the ball we're not doing it at the moment."

Elsewhere, Taiwo Awoniyi put Forest in front after 11 minutes.

But Fulham had a blistering second half, sparked by Tosin Adarabioyo, whose towering header from Willian's corner brought his team level in the 54th minute.

Marco Silva's side went ahead three minutes later as Joao Palhinha rifled into the top corner from 20 yards. Harrison Reed grabbed Fulham's third with a clinical finish from Bobby Decordova-Reid's cross on the hour.

Lewis O'Brien reduced the deficit from Jesse Lingard's assist in the 77th minute but there was no late escape for promoted Forest, who remain in the drop zone.

