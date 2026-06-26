Germany's Ruediger back in defence for injured Schlotterbeck against Ecuador

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Germany Training - Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, U.S. - June 24, 2026 Germany's Antonio Rudiger during training IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Scott Kinser

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey, June 25 - Germany's Antonio Ruediger gets his first start of the tournament by coming in for injured centre back Nico Schlotterbeck against Ecuador in their final World Cup Group E match on Thursday. Joel Ordonez replaces Pervis Estupinan for Ecuador.

• Ruediger came on for Schlotterbeck during Germany's last group-stage match. The Borussia Dortmund defender has suffered a tournament-ending ankle injury.

• Germany's super-sub Deniz Undav, the two-goal saviour in their 2-1 comeback victory over Ivory Coast last week, starts on the bench again.

• Ecuador will almost certainly be eliminated without a win.

Lineups:

Ecuador: Hernan Galindez; Piero Hincapie, Willian Pacho, Joel Ordonez; Pedro Vite, Alan Franco, Moises Caicedo; Gonzalo Plata, John Yeboah, Enner Valencia, Nilson Angulo.

Germany: Manuel Neuer; Jonathan Tah, Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Ruediger, David Raum; Aleksandar Pavlovic, Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, Leroy Sane, Felix Nmecha; Kai Havertz REUTERS