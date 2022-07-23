Germany's pressing game key to win

LONDON • Alexandra Popp was crucial to Germany reaching their 10th women's European Championship semi-final, coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said after the veteran striker scored a late goal to secure a 2-0 victory over Austria on Thursday.

Popp, playing in her first Euros at the age of 31 after missing the previous two editions through injury, scored her fourth goal of the tournament after closing down Austria goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger in the last minute and blocking her clearance which rebounded into the net.

It was a tactic she had been employing all game, and her ability to press also helped in the build-up to Lina Magull's first-half opener at the Brentford Community Stadium.

"Alex gave everything for the team. She won the ball up top, distributed it and kept their centre-backs busy. We had been waiting for this exact moment," Voss-Tecklenburg said.

"We'd analysed it and wanted to press them in that way in order to put their goalkeeper under pressure and force them into making a mistake. We only managed it in the 93rd minute, but Poppi was waiting for this moment right until the end and did a fantastic job."

Despite sailing through the group stage with a perfect record, Germany found it much more difficult against their neighbours, who hit the woodwork three times.

Voss-Tecklenburg's women had cruised through what appeared to be the toughest group with convincing victories over Denmark, Spain and Finland to reach the last eight in style.

But Austria, who eliminated Norway in the group stage and tested hosts England all the way en route to a 1-0 opening-day loss, showed they were again no pushovers.

Still, Germany were just able to keep their stubborn opponents, who were bidding to reach the last four for the second straight time, at bay and keep a record ninth European title in their sights.

"It was just as well that we took the lead in the first half. We were also a bit lucky because we gave them too many chances," said midfielder Magull.

"We are incredibly happy and also proud to have reached a semi-final again."