Germany's Beste injured in training, to miss friendlies

BERLIN - Germany midfielder Jan-Niklas Beste will miss the upcoming friendly internationals against France and Netherlands after picking up an injury in training, the team said on Thursday.

The Germans, hosts of Euro 2024 starting in June, travel to France on Saturday before facing the Dutch three days later.

"Jan-Niklas Beste sustained an adductor muscle injury in training in Frankfurt on Wednesday and has left the team," the national squad said in a statement.

The Heidenheim midfielder, a former Germany youth international, has played an outstanding season in the Bundesliga and was one of six newcomers called up for the two matches.

Germany are also without keeper Manuel Neuer, who suffered a muscle strain in his left adductor in national team training and pulled out on Wednesday. REUTERS