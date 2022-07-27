Germany upbeat but treat France as 'game of equals'

LONDON • Germany have been formidable in this women's European Championship, winning all three group-stage games and their quarter-final, scoring 11 goals and conceding none.

However, coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg is taking nothing for granted, insisting that today's semi-final clash against France is a "game of equals".

"We know that France have tremendous quality in transition and fantastic individual players with a lot of pace," she said on Uefa's official website.

"But we know we can beat every opponent when we invest all we have and continue as in previous games... It's going to be a game of equals."

The Germans are seeking their ninth European title but were not pre-tournament runaway favourites after they lost in the last eight in the 2017 edition.

But they proved the pundits wrong after coming through difficult tests in Group B against Denmark (4-0) and Spain (2-0) before defeating Finland 3-0.

Voss-Tecklenburg's women then beat Austria 2-0 in the quarter-finals, becoming the only team yet to concede a goal.

Their secret to their success so far is simple - attack as a team, and defend as one as well. "The entire team has understood the inevitability of defending starting up front. That's something we seemed to have inhaled," said Sara Dabritz, the midfielder who won the Champions League with Lyon in May.

Voss-Tecklenburg added that her philosophy is that "everybody knows their tasks and their responsibility to achieve success".

Germany will start the clash at Milton Keynes today as favourites, against a French side who have yet to beat them in the last four competitive games.

But forward Klara Buhl has been ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19. She has played in all their games, scoring once against Spain.

Les Bleues are competing in their first Euro semi-final, and have not had a smooth-sailing ride so far. Corinne Diacre's team made a blistering start to the tournament with a 5-1 win over Italy - the first side to score five in the first half of a women's Euro match - but have not looked as comfortable since.

They narrowly beat Belgium 2-1, drew with Iceland 1-1, and needed an extra-time penalty against holders the Netherlands after a 0-0 draw to progress to the last four.

An injury to star striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto in the Belgium game has proved problematic, as the 23-year-old was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

Regardless of what happens today, Diacre is already pleased with what her team have achieved.

"I'm very proud because this team aimed at a big target; this team gives absolutely everything," she said. "We will savour... getting through, and we are taking it step by step as always."

XINHUA

GERMANY

• World ranking: 5

• Best result: Eight-time champions

• Result in 2017: Quarter-finals

• Player to watch: Alexandra Popp

After missing the last two editions owing to injury, the striker is out to make amends.

The trained zookeeper has reacted like a released caged animal since scoring as a substitute in Germany's opening game against Denmark within 25 minutes. Further goals against Spain, Finland and Austria meant Popp was the first player to score in four straight games at the women's Euro.

FRANCE

• World ranking: 3

• Best result: Quarter-finals (2009, 2013, 2017) • Player to watch: Wendie Renard

In a team of youthful talent, the captain, who has 14 league titles with Lyon and eight Champions League crowns, has the experience. One of the most decorated in the women's game, she is an important attacking asset despite being a defender.

The 32-year-old has 33 goals for France, the seventh highest scorer.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE