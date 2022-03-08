Germany to bank on youth for goals

Scoring is second nature to Karl-Heinz Riedle. The former striker bulged the net over 100 times for Borussia Dortmund, Werder Bremen, Liverpool and Lazio, and 16 in 42 appearances for Germany, in the 1990s.

Those strikes helped him hoist the Bundesliga, Champions League and World Cup trophies.

However, the lack of goals - more specifically the absence of a proven goalscorer - is the reason he has doubts over Germany's chances of a record-equalling fifth World Cup win in Qatar at the end of the year.

Asked whether he felt Die Mannschaft have problematic areas to resolve before the tournament, 1990 winner Riedle told The Straits Times yesterday much would depend on whether they can compensate for the lack of a world-class striker.

Said the 56-year-old: "We have a couple of positions... Maybe even up front where we are not 100 per cent sure if it is working with (Timo) Werner. Sometimes it looks good, sometimes it does not.

"We lack a No. 9 like (Poland's Robert) Lewandowski or (Norway's Erling) Haaland. If we have one, I would say OK, we definitely can go for (the World Cup)."

The Germans hardly broke a sweat to earn their ticket to Qatar, winning nine out of 10 qualifiers. They also plundered 36 goals along the way, but did not have a single player who scored more than five.

However, the emergence of youngsters like Karim Adeyemi (20), Jamal Musiala (19) and Florian Wirtz (18) has excited Riedle, who said that their blossoming on the world stage could be key to Germany's chances.

And while he admitted he was initially "not a big fan" of the idea of a mid-season World Cup - the Nov 21-Dec 18 tournament will be the first played in the middle of the regular European club season - Riedle said he is now "curious", having experienced Doha first-hand while doing commentary work with sports network beIN.

"We have to give it a chance. Qatar is prepared for it. It will be something different," said Riedle, who chatted with ST at the StarHub Shop in Tampines Mall.

"You can watch two or three games in one day because (the venues) are so close... So let's see if afterwards we will say it was an interesting new World Cup to have."