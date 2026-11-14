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Germany sink sorry Serbia in Nations League to set up crunch Netherlands clash

Germany's midfielder Florian Wirtz (left) vies with Serbia's midfielder Stefan Gudelj during the Nations League Group A2 match on Nov 13.

BELGRADE - Germany cruised to a 3-1 win against Serbia in Belgrade in the Nations League on Nov 13, setting up a crunch clash with the Netherlands in Berlin on Nov 16.

In teeming rain in an almost empty stadium, the Germans forced Serbia’s Srdan Babic into an early own goal with Florian Wirtz and debutant Brajan Gruda also scoring.

Babic made up for his blunder with a second-half consolation strike, while Serbia finished with nine men after substitutes Vanja Dragojevic and Andrija Zivkovic were sent off late on.

The Netherlands’ 7-0 annihilation of Greece in Amsterdam means the Germans will likely need to win on Nov 16 to reach the quarter-finals, unless Serbia beat the Greeks away from home.

Germany have now won twice, drawn twice and lost once in five games under coach Jurgen Klopp, who was optimistic the side were beginning to take shape under his tutelage.

“We played a truly fantastic game. I think we need to get a bit more used to the fact that we’re genuinely good – and capable of being very, very good,” Klopp told RTL.

“Our counter-pressing was superb, and the intensity was top-notch. So, from my point of view, it was a really, really good game.

“We wanted to qualify for that ‘final’ in Berlin, and now we have... It’s great. We’re looking forward to it, and we have a wealth of options to choose from.”

Serbia are guaranteed to finish bottom of the group after a fifth loss in a row.

“It was very difficult for Serbia, who certainly aren’t at their best right now,” Klopp said.

“And yet, in games like this, you can easily end up hurting yourself - but we didn’t.”

Germany's head coach Juergen Klopp hugs Germany's midfielder Florian Wirtz during the match. PHOTO: AFP

Schoolchildren and German fans only

With Serbia’s fans banned by UEFA due to racist and discriminatory behaviour earlier in the competition, the teams took to the field with the cavernous Rajko Mitic Stadium almost empty.

Just 5,000 schoolchildren – and 200 travelling Germany fans – were allowed to attend.

Germany shrugged off the wet and wild conditions in the Serbian capital by taking the lead after just two minutes.

Kai Havertz, starting up front ahead of the recalled Niclas Fuellkrug, headed a corner centrally which took a deflection off Babic and trickled over the line.

Havertz was again instrumental when Germany added a second on 14 minutes.

The Arsenal forward broke through the Serbian defence and while his close-range shot was well saved, the ball fell to his one-time Bayer Leverkusen teammate Wirtz, who guided it over the line.

Gruda notched Germany’s third just after the break with a spectacular solo effort on debut. The RB Leipzig winger collected the ball near halfway and marched upfield before skimming a low shot into the corner.

Babic pulled one back for Serbia just before the hour mark, the defender perfectly placed to tap in when Marc-Andre ter Stegen palmed a Nemanja Gudelj shot directly at his feet.

Dragojevic received a straight red for a crunching tackle on Joshua Kimmich after a VAR review with 14 minutes to play.

The hosts then lost Zivkovic just before the finish when his yellow was upgraded to red for dissent. AFP