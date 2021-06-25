Germany renew England rivalry with spirited display

MUNICH • Germany coach Joachim Low was confident his side would power their way back into the game after twice going behind to unfancied opponents Hungary in a dramatic Euro 2020 group decider in Munich on Wednesday.

Low said he watched with growing confidence as Germany threw everything they had in the closing stages and equalised six minutes from time through Leon Goretzka to salvage a 2-2 draw. That gave them second place in Group F and set up a last-16 match against England at Wembley on Tuesday.

"With 10 minutes left, we decided to throw on all our attacking players. I really liked the power that we showed, and that's why I had the feeling that we could score a goal," said the 61-year-old.

"At half-time I told the players we need to be faster in our combination play... I sensed the players wanted to turn it around with all that they could throw at it.

"We expected Hungary would make it desperate for us with their defensive block, with their energy in the duels and closing down the spaces. In the end, it was a strong mentality and good spirit that saw us through. We didn't go crazy and we didn't give up."

The Germans were teetering on the brink of another shock tournament exit at the group stage following their World Cup 2018 fiasco, when Adam Szalai's diving header in the 11th minute put Hungary in front.

Kai Havertz drew Germany level in the 66th minute, only for Hungary to retake the lead seconds after the restart as Andras Schafer ran onto a pass and headed in.

Goretzka then bagged the crucial equaliser in the 84th minute.

Low added he expects England, who have scored only two goals in three matches, to be a different prospect in the knockout stage.

"England will be at home, in front of their fans and they will want to attack. One thing we need to take care of is to cut down on the number of mistakes. We gave the ball away too much, and that cannot happen in the next game," he said.

Goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer added that they are relishing a return to Wembley, 25 years after breaking English hearts when Germany beat the hosts on penalties in the Euro 96 semi-finals.

"England will be a completely different game. We want to go further. And Wembley suits us," he said with a grin.

Hungary coach Marco Rossi, meanwhile, said that despite exiting the group stage, his team could hold their heads up high for playing a remarkable three games against some of the top teams in the world.

"I would challenge anyone to say they knew that coming up against these teams we would get any points," he said. "But we drew against France (1-1) and Germany. This will go down in recent Hungarian football history.

"The guys have done something that people will recall in years to come and they will be proud."

