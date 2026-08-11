Germany re-introduces standing room tickets for national team home matches after more than 25 years

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BERLIN, Aug 11 - Germany is introducing standing room tickets for men's national team home matches for the first time in more than 25 years, the football association (DFB) said on Tuesday, with their Nations League clashes with Greece and Serbia in September and October the first to feature them again.

The DFB said the return of standing area tickets will also apply to the women's national team and Under-21 home matches, both of which had played matches with some standing areas in the past.

"Standing areas are an integral part of fan culture and the stadium experience in Germany," DFB President Bernd Neuendorf said in a statement. "Our dialogue with fans has shown us just how strong the desire for standing areas at international matches is."

"We hope this will further enhance the atmosphere at international matches. In addition, we are creating another affordable option for our fans, because football is for everyone."

Standing areas were long banned across Europe before UEFA allowed some countries in 2022 to reintroduce them for certain competitions. Germany has a long tradition of standing areas for fans, with Borussia Dortmund's South Stand, known as the Yellow Wall, accommodating almost 25,000.

Germany are keen to please their fans after suffering a third consecutive early World Cup exit this year. The Germans were knocked out by Paraguay following a penalty shootout in the round of 32.

They are now looking to launch a new start, having appointed Juergen Klopp as the successor to Julian Nagelsmann.

Germany travel to the Netherlands on September 24 in the Nations League before hosting Greece in Augsburg and Serbia in Munich. REUTERS