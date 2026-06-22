Germany defender Schlotterbeck out of World Cup with ankle injury

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BOSTON, Massachusetts, June 22 - Germany central defender Nico Schlotterbeck will miss the rest of the World Cup and will be sidelined for several months after picking up an ankle ligament injury in their 2-1 Group E victory over Ivory Coast on Saturday, the team said on Monday.

Schlotterbeck, a starting centre-back, was injured early in the game and was replaced at halftime by Antonio Ruediger. A scan on Sunday revealed the player had torn a ligament in his left ankle.

"Schlotterbeck suffered an injury to the medial collateral ligament in his left ankle ... and will be out for several months. The defender of German runners-up Borussia Dortmund will, for the time being, remain with the team in the USA," the team said in a statement.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann can no longer call up a player to replace him, with the tournament already under way.

“Schlotti will be greatly missed on the pitch as an outstanding defender, especially his excellent build-up play," Nagelsmann said. "It could have been his World Cup. Yesterday, we all tried to lift his spirits – fortunately, he is a very positive character who is already looking ahead again."

"It is a very positive sign that he will initially remain here within the team, because he also has an influence off the pitch. Despite his absence, we are still very well positioned in central defence for the World Cup with Jonathan Tah, Antonio Ruediger, Waldemar Anton and Malick Thiaw," the coach said.

The Germans, who have secured top spot in their group and have already advanced to the knockout stage for the first time in 12 years, face Ecuador in their final group match on Thursday. REUTERS