Germany coast but Low says upheaval not over

LEIPZIG • Embattled Germany coach Joachim Low admitted that his side were still in "a period of upheaval" despite cruising to a 3-0 friendly win over World Cup quarter-finalists Russia on Thursday.

He has come under intense pressure after the worst 12 months in the history of the German national team, with a record six defeats this year, including their failure to progress to the second phase of a World Cup for the first time since 1938.

While their annus horribilis can still be capped by relegation from Group 1 in League A should Low's men fail to beat the Netherlands in their Nations League meeting on Monday in Gelsenkirchen, Germany's rebuilding process will be made easier by their younger players coming through.

Low made good on his promise to give Die Mannschaft "a new" face, fielding a starting XI that included only two players over 25, while stalwarts Mats Hummels and Thomas Muller were left kicking their heels on the bench.

Leroy Sane and Niklas Sule both scored their first goals for their country, with Serge Gnabry also getting on the scoresheet as Germany went 3-0 up before the break.

Kai Havertz, on his first start, pulled the strings in the middle of the park for Germany and he left Low "impressed" as he seeks a solution to replace Mesut Ozil, who retired from international duty in the summer due to "racism".

"He is very secure on the ball and has good positioning going forward. He is very good considering his age. He has this amazing overview of the game," Low said of the 19-year-old, who assisted Gnabry's strike.

The 58-year-old also felt that the revamp of his squad had given his side "speed in attack which we did not have at the World Cup" and the main priority for Germany had to be the Euro 2020 qualifiers, which begin in March.

"In previous matches, we were criticised for not playing from deep. Here, we have been able to do it in a few situations. We have created a dynamic," he added.

"To stay in the Nations League is out of our hands. Next year is important to find the right line-up, to get used to one another and to become more secure in the way we play."

