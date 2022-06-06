Germans rue wasted chance in opener

ROME • Germany needed a Joshua Kimmich equaliser as they came from behind to draw 1-1 with a much-changed Italy team in their Uefa Nations League opener in Bologna on Saturday.

Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini gave the European champions the lead 20 minutes from time at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium - only for the visitors to strike at the other end shortly after.

The stalemate in League A, Group 3 came after England suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat away in Hungary in the same section earlier on Saturday.

Germany play England in Munich tomorrow, while Italy - looking to move on following their failure to qualify for the World Cup - host Hungary before travelling to face Gareth Southgate's side in Wolverhampton this weekend.

Roberto Mancini's team were in England in midweek, losing 3-0 to Argentina at Wembley in the first "Finalissima", the friendly game between the European champions and the Copa America winners.

The hosts' line-up on Saturday saw 10 changes from that contest, with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma the only player to keep his place in the starting XI.

"We were playing against a great team and we matched them," Mancini, who handed debuts to several players, told broadcaster RAI. "We have good young players so I am playing them and hopefully, they will improve together."

Davide Frattesi was among those brought into the side for the first time. Sassuolo teammate Gianluca Scamacca came closest to opening the scoring in the first half as he struck the post with a low drive from range 10 minutes before the interval.

However, it took the second-half introduction of a teenage debutant for the hosts to really bring the game to life.

Wilfried Gnonto was sent on in the 65th minute in place of Matteo Politano and, five minutes later, the 18-year-old whipped in a superb ball from the right for Pellegrini to finish first-time.

Germany were back level eight minutes later, as the home defence failed to clear Jonas Hofmann's ball into the middle and Bayern Munich's Kimmich fired in.

Only some alert goalkeeping from Donnarumma kept Italy on level terms after that.

Die Mannschaft have now won eight and drawn two of their 10 games since Hansi Flick took over from Joachim Low after last summer's Euro 2020.

Despite maintaining their unbeaten run, Kimmich was disappointed not to come away with an away victory, telling broadcaster RTL: "Whether the point was deserved or not, I don't know, but it was too little.

"We wanted to win. We know that Italy are in transition at the moment and didn't necessarily have their best team on the pitch, so we wanted to win.

"We didn't always manage to play our game, not as intense as we wanted to be, perhaps that was down to the humidity and heat. I know I had a chance to make it 2-1, maybe I should have scored that."

