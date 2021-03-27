Germans happy though 3-0 win not 'incredible'

DUISBURG • Joachim Low was pleased with a "positive start" after Germany made light work of their opening World Cup qualifier as goals from Leon Goretzka, Kai Havertz and Ilkay Gundogan secured a 3-0 home win over Iceland in Group J on Thursday.

Goretzka and Havertz fired the Germans into a 2-0 lead inside the opening seven minutes before Gundogan sealed the victory with a sizzling low shot from 25 metres in the 56th.

"It wasn't our most incredible performance, but it was very important to make a positive start to the new year and that's what we've done tonight," said Germany coach Low, who is stepping down after this year's delayed European Championship.

"We knew they'd sit deep and we knew we were going to have to force them to move in order to create space.

"I think we did that really well for at least 60 minutes."

The match went ahead after two German players, Jonas Hofmann and Marcel Halstenberg, were quarantined earlier on Thursday as Hofmann tested positive for Covid-19 and Halstenberg was identified as a "category one" or close contact.

Gundogan was pleased with Germany's performance, after their disappointing Nations League campaign last year which ended in a group-stage exit following a 6-0 drubbing by Spain.

"We produced a strong performance and kept things under control," said the Manchester City midfielder.

"We were just pleased to be playing together again and I think you saw we enjoyed it tonight.

"We don't always have a lot of time to work on things. We have to rely upon our own performances to deliver."

Germany visit Romania in their next match tomorrow while Iceland are away to Armenia.

In Group C, Italy also got their campaign off the mark with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Northern Ireland.

Domenico Berardi and Ciro Immobile scored the crucial goals in the first half at the Stadio Ennio Tardini in Parma, as the hosts extended their unbeaten run under coach Roberto Mancini to 23 games.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE