German title race 'must be tighter'

LONDON - Bayern Munich have done a great job in showing the strength of the Bundesliga, but the title race needs to be closer to attract international fans, Bundesliga chief executive Donata Hopfen said on Wednesday.

Bayern have won the last 10 German crowns, breaking the record in Europe's major leagues after Juventus' nine consecutive Serie A titles from 2012 to 2020.

The Bavarian giants have struggled this season, however, and are five points behind leaders Union Berlin before Friday's clash with Bayer Leverkusen.

The last time Bayern's dominance was broken was in 2012 when Borussia Dortmund topped the standings. But the ease with which the title has returned to Munich every year since partly explains why the Bundesliga lags behind England's Premier League and Spain's La Liga in terms of global TV revenue.

Hopfen, 46, who in January became the first woman to lead the German Football League (DFL), said that more competition could go a long way.

"Bayern Munich have done a tremendous job economically and they have been a great representative of Bundesliga in the world," she told the Leaders sports conference at Twickenham.

"But, if we would have more competition on top of our league, it would be even easier to market our league globally.

"At the same time, I think we do have stars, we do have great stories to tell. I think the Bundesliga develops great youth talent that are then embarking to other journeys later on, which also brings a lot of the Bundesliga into the world.

"So I would say if we had two more teams being able to win the league, could even be three, but a little bit more of a competition on top of this would be great."

Bayern were ranked the world's fifth most valuable football team (US$4.3 billion or S$6.2 billion) by Forbes, behind Real Madrid (US$5.1 billion), Barcelona (US$5 billion), Manchester United (US$4.6 billion) and Liverpool (US$4.5 billion).

The only other German team in the top 20 were Dortmund at 12th (US$1.8 million), with more clubs from Spain, Italy and England.

Bundesliga clubs also lagged behind their European rivals in transfer spending in the recent window.

The Bundesliga's total spend was €484 million (S$675 million), according to Transfermarkt estimates. La Liga clubs spent €505 million, Serie A teams €749.2 million, and EPL sides €2.237 billion.

That may be due to a drop in revenues of more than 8.5 per cent for Bundesliga clubs in the 2020-21 season compared to the one before. This was mainly caused by Covid-19 forcing matches to be played without spectators.

Economic growth is a key task for Hopfen but she did not think that a Super League would be the answer, after the failed attempt to launch one in 2021 by top clubs from England, Spain and Italy.

"I think the Germans were the first to actually deny the Super League and to say that it's the wrong direction, and I confirm that this is still the case," she said.

Emphasising that German football is about solidarity, Hopfen added it's about their two leagues - Bundesliga and second Bundesliga - and it's "about one supporting the other, be it a very small or a very big club".

REUTERS