German sides first to return - boon or bane?

MUNICH • With the top clubs in the Bundesliga already back in training, envious rivals across Europe are watching to see whether German sides will gain an edge or pay a price when play resumes.

Europe's top leagues are desperate to return to competition to avert financial disaster due to the coronavirus pandemic, but if they move too fast, they could risk injuring their players.

Moving too slowly also comes at a cost. If some clubs can resume training sooner than others, it could distort competition.

The issue has come up in Germany where, in line with an earlier recommendation by the German football league, leaders Bayern Munich, second-placed Borussia Dortmund and a raft of other clubs resumed training in small groups on Monday.

The Bundesliga hopes to return early next month, and that is a possibility, with Freiburg and Werder Bremen being the only top-flight clubs yet to restart training.

RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann is already putting his players through their paces, saying: "They will be back in shape in a week and a half or two."

It will not take professionals long to get up to speed as a three-week break is relatively short - the German league has been on hiatus since the middle of last month.

But for other leagues, such as the Premier League, French Ligue 1, Italian Serie A and Spanish La Liga, things are not as clear cut.

A return to training has been ruled out for the near future and the longer players are away, the longer their "preseason" will be when the green light is given.

Spanish coach Juanjo del Ojo, a fitness trainer at Ligue 1's Monaco, said: "If (the break) lasts five or six weeks, we would need a minimum of three weeks to reduce the risk of injury."

German clubs in the Champions League and Europa League could also hold an advantage, according to Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti, who told French daily L'Equipe the staggered return to training across Europe may result in "disparities".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE