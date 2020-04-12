Gazing into the crystal football

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has said that football will be "totally different" when it restarts after the pandemic. What might such a future look like?

Here are some possibilities:

FEWER, BUT LONGER INTERNATIONAL WINDOWS

International matches are played in several short windows which are seen by some as an unwelcome intrusion into the club season. An alternative would be to concentrate them into one or two longer windows per season.

This would give national team coaches more time to train their squads, which could in turn improve the quality of matches and could reduce long-haul travel for the players.

STRENGTHENING CLUB FOOTBALL OUTSIDE THE BIG FIVE LEAGUES

Infantino's most ambitious project is to "bring at least 50 national teams and 50 clubs from all continents to a top competitive level". Fifa hopes to do this by launching a new global development programme and new global competitions such as the 24-team Club World Cup, which was due to start next year but has been postponed because of the coronavirus.

CROSS-BORDER PLAY

Cross-border leagues, until now frowned upon by Fifa, could help by giving more growth opportunities for clubs limited by small internal markets. Earlier this year, Infantino proposed a 20-team Pan-African league which he said could give clubs a chance to grow and encourage African players to stay on the continent.

New transfer regulations could also help if they succeed in limiting the astronomical fees and prevent big clubs from hoarding players.

NEW COMPETITION FORMATS

For a glimpse of what new formats could look like, the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers for 2022, featuring a highly unconventional system, offers a sneak preview.

The 35 teams from North and Central America and the Caribbean have been divided into two sections, according to Fifa rankings. The top six-ranked teams take part in a mini league - the Hexagonal - with the top three qualifying for the World Cup.

The remaining 29 teams were sent into the "lower seeded" section of eight groups, followed by a knockout stage with the winners to meet the fourth-placed team from the Hexagonal in a play-off. The winners go into an intercontinental play-off.

"This format makes every competitive match count," said Concacaf president Victor Montagliani.

Meanwhile, Uefa's Nations League has proved an unexpected success as it pits teams against opponents of the same standard in small groups.

On the domestic front, 22 of Europe's 54 leagues now use a variety of the play-off system, rather than conventional format, to avoid teams running away with the title.

SMALLER TOP FLIGHTS, FEWER CUP TOURNAMENTS

At club level, the European Club Association has often spoken of reducing the size of first divisions which include up to 20 teams in several larger countries.

Axing domestic Cups may be an attractive proposition in countries such as Italy, where the Coppa Italia is actively designed to avoid upsets, but less so in other countries where they are still seen as a chance for giant-killing.

LIMIT GAMES FOR PLAYERS, BUT NOT CLUBS?

A radical idea which has been discussed by players union FifPro would be to limit the number of matches players can play in a season - but not clubs.

This would allow bigger clubs to play year round and go on lucrative tours abroad, though the amount of squad rotation it would require could prove a headache for coaches.

