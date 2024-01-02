Gaza war overshadows football as Asian Cup looms for Palestine

JERUSALEM – Two weeks ahead of Palestine’s opening game at the 2023 Asian Cup in Qatar, the team are struggling to focus as war rages on in Gaza, where thousands have been killed.

Some players have lost loved ones in Israel’s relentless bombardment of the besieged territory in response to Hamas’ Oct 7 attack on southern Israel.

Much of Gaza has been reduced to rubble, including stadiums, in air and artillery strikes and a ground offensive, and football fields have been used as graves for some of the dead as many cemeteries are either full or inaccessible.

“Everyone is glued to the news, before and after training, be it on the bus or at the hotel,” the team’s coach, Makram Daboub, said from Saudi Arabia where the players were training.

Qatar hosts the Asian Cup from Jan 12 to Feb 10, and Palestine will play their opening game on Jan 14 against Iran.

But the players have “a constant feeling of anxiety for their families”, Daboub added.

“We have physical, technical and tactical problems due to the suspension of the tournament (postponed to 2024 due to the high temperatures in Qatar)... as well as psychological issues,” he said.

Since the Hamas attacks on Israel, football matches in Gaza and Israeli-occupied West Bank have been suspended.

Many players are struggling, particularly those like Mahmoud Wadi and Mohammed Saleh who have family trapped in Gaza where their homes have been destroyed, said Daboub.

“They are suffering,” he said.

Others have relatives who have had to flee relentless Israeli bombardment in the north of the territory and seek safety in the south, “where conditions are difficult”.

The UN says 85 per cent of Gaza’s population has been displaced and no area of the crowded territory was safe, as Israel has extended its offensive from north to south.

The Oct 7 attack was the worst in Israeli history, and the Gaza war it unleashed has been the bloodiest yet in the long-blockaded Palestinian territory of 2.4 million people.