Game on to raise funds for dyslexia

Former national striker Aleksandar Duric and Member of Parliament Seah Kian Peng team up for MPs and Legends (in red) as they took on an F17 Football Academy and Local Celebrities side in the Score for Dyslexia charity football event yesterday at Jalan Besar. The event, co-organised by Dyslexia Association of Singapore (DAS) with Sport Singapore and ActiveSG Football Academy, was held at the finale to the World Dyslexia Awareness Week 2019. Tickets for the match cost $20 and funds raised will go to the DAS Bursary Fund that helps students with dyslexia from lower-income families access the specialist services they need.