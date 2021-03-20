Game on again for youth footballers

Tampines Rovers were crowned champions of the ActiveSG X FAS 4x4 Under-15 Challenge after defeating Lion City Sailors in a sudden-death penalty shoot-out at Our Tampines Hub yesterday. The two sides had played to a goalless draw in the final of the competition, which served as a pilot programme for more small-sided competitive games featuring non-professionals. The competition was conceived as part of the March school holidays programmes to allow young footballers to taste competitive action again. It started with 28 teams from 10 clubs, including the youth teams of Singapore Premier League (SPL) outfits and ActiveSG Development Centres, and featured over 110 players.

