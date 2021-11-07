'Game all over' for United by half-time

LONDON • Perhaps the only consolation was that Manchester United did not suffer another humiliation like the Liverpool rout last month.

But after yet another toothless display, in which Manchester City cruised to a 2-0 English Premier League win at Old Trafford yesterday, serious questions have to be posed, like whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the man to take the Red Devils to the next level.

The visitors were handed the perfect start, going ahead in the seventh minute with an own goal from United defender Eric Bailly, who stretched out a leg but turned a low Joao Cancelo cross into his own net.

The Ivory Coast international now holds the ignominious distinction of being the first player to put the ball through his own net in a top-flight Manchester derby.

United, shaky at the back without the injured Raphael Varane, were indebted to goalkeeper David de Gea as he kept the hosts in the game with a series of saves.

Despite Solskjaer's men having won three of their last four league derbies, his players were poor on the day, showing why they have not had a clean sheet in their last 14 home games in all competitions.

Only a 21-game run from April 1958 to March 1959, in the wake of the Munich crash, has been worse.

City never had to get out of second gear and just before the break, Pep Guardiola's side profited from more woeful defending with Luke Shaw inexplicably leaving a Cancelo cross deep to the back post, allowing Bernardo Silva to sneak in and poke a shot that crept past de Gea.

It effectively killed the contest and despite Solskjaer bringing on Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho after the break, neither substitute managed to get into the game.

Guardiola chose not to make any changes and he did not need to, with five shots on target to one and 753 completed passes - the most any team has recorded in a league game against United since stats were compiled from 2003-04 - highlighting City's superiority.

It could have been more had Phil Foden not hit the post late on, while Gabriel Jesus had a strong penalty appeal denied and the result was never in doubt.

IN COMPLETE CONTROL The game was 2-0 and everything was comfortable. I felt didn't need to change. PEP GUARDIOLA, City boss, on the difference in standards.

Pundit Gary Neville, commenting on the game, summed up how dominant the visitors looked against his former team, saying: "City have destroyed Manchester United in a peaceful way. It's a calm annihilation."

Former United captain Roy Keane added: "It felt worse (than the 5-0 drubbing by Liverpool). The goal just before half-time meant it was game all over.

"Man City are a different type of team to Liverpool. They were quite happy just to keep the ball and they just toyed with Man United.

"It was so poor. The difference in class, quality and decision making, basically everything.

"I know the old saying is men versus boys, but United are so off it, it's unbelievable."

Even Guardiola later admitted it was a breeze, saying: "I am so demanding, we are so demanding for ourselves but I am very pleased. This is the game we needed.

"The game was 2-0 and everything was comfortable. I felt didn't need to change... The most important is we came to Old Trafford and can say these guys played good.

"This is what I am happy the most after six years here. We tried to play our game."

City have now won eight league games at Old Trafford, more than any other side in Premier League history, while United are winless in their last four home league games, losing three of them.

Following the Liverpool loss, Solskjaer survived the axe after Alex Ferguson reportedly gave him his backing when the board convened.

However, having the away support mockingly sing "Ole's at the wheel" while the home team get booed off for the second successive home fixture is not something that can be tolerated for long.

