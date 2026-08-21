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Galatasaray sign Russian midfielder Batrakov from Lokomotiv Moscow

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Soccer Football - International Friendly - Egypt v Russia - Cairo International Stadium, Cairo, Egypt - May 28, 2026 Russia's Alexey Batrakov in action REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Soccer Football - International Friendly - Egypt v Russia - Cairo International Stadium, Cairo, Egypt - May 28, 2026 Russia's Alexey Batrakov in action REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

GDANSK, Aug 20 - Galatasaray have signed Russian attacking midfielder Aleksey Batrakov from Lokomotiv Moscow, the Turkish champions said on Thursday.

Galatasaray will pay 25 million euros ($29.19 million) to Lokomotiv Moscow for the 21-year-old, while the Russian club would also receive 15% of any profit from the player's next transfer.

The Istanbul club added that Batrakov had signed a five-year contract and would earn a net annual salary of 3.25 million euros.

A graduate of Lokomotiv's youth academy, Batrakov is regarded as one of Russia's most promising young players. He received his first senior Russia call-up in 2024 and scored on his international debut against Brunei in November that year.

The midfielder has registered one goal and one assist in five appearances this season. He enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last term, scoring 17 goals and providing 12 assists in 36 matches for Lokomotiv Moscow. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.