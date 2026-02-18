Galatasaray hammer 10-man Juventus 5-2 in Champions League playoff thriller

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

ISTANBUL, Feb 17 - Galatasaray delivered a dominant performance on Tuesday to dismantle 10-man Juventus 5-2 in the first leg of their Champions League playoff, with Noa Lang and Gabriel Sara starring in a scintillating display.

The hosts took the lead in the 15th minute when Brazilian Sara struck a thunderous long-range shot that left goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio with no chance.

However, Juventus equalised almost instantly when Teun Koopmeiners reacted quickly after Pierre Kalulu's header was saved by Ugurcan Cakir, converting the rebound in the 16th minute.

The Italians edged ahead in the 32nd minute as Koopmeiners doubled his tally with a driven shot from outside the box after Weston McKennie found him.

In a growingly tense encounter, Juventus coach Luciano Spalletti received a yellow card for dissent shortly before halftime, adding to the visitors' frustration.

Galatasaray equalised just after the break when Lang slotted home a rebound from Baris Alper Yilmaz's effort. The Turkish side then regained the lead on the hour mark as Davinson Sanchez turned in a precise Sara set-piece.

Juventus' troubles mounted in the 67th minute when substitute Juan Cabal was shown a second yellow card for a reckless challenge, leaving his side to play the remainder of the match with 10 men.

Galatasaray capitalised on the numerical advantage and increased their lead in the 75th minute. Victor Osimhen produced a sublime assist, threading the ball to Lang. The Dutch winger expertly fired a right-footed shot from the centre of the box, leaving Di Gregorio rooted to the spot.

The home side added a fifth in the 86th minute. Osimhen created another chance, setting up substitute Sacha Boey, who smashed a fierce shot to seal a resounding victory for the Turkish side.

Galatasaray's win gives them a commanding advantage heading into the second leg in Turin on February 25. REUTERS