Gakpo shows there are much more important matters in life than football

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MONTERREY, Mexico, June 29 - The outpouring of emotion from Cody Gakpo after he scored for the Netherlands against Morocco at the World Cup on Monday showed that while the tournament captivates billions around the world, the game does not transcend personal tragedy.

Gakpo and his partner Noa van der Bij lost their unborn baby boy several months into the pregnancy last week, and when the striker scored the opening goal in the round-of-32 tie against Morocco, he fell in a heap on the ground and burst into tears.

It was a moving moment for all in the stadium, with his Dutch teammates’ delight at going ahead in the game tempered by an immediate understanding of Gakpo’s grief, and their gestures of concern showed their empathy.

Captain Virgil van Dijk had expressed as much on the eve of the game when he told reporters: “It’s awful news, and it shows that football is secondary. There are more important things in life.”

Morocco equalised late on and eventually triumphed in a penalty shootout, eliciting more tears from the defeated Dutch but none that could compare with the raw emotion of Gakpo’s heartbreak.

Just as poignant were the television pictures after his goal that showed his parents in the stands also in tears.

Van der Bij had posted a picture on social media of the pair holding hands over a blanket and knitted hat.

"With broken hearts, we share the devastating news that our baby boy passed away during pregnancy," she wrote in announcing the news.

"Thank you for your love and support. Elijah Raphael Gakpo. Forever loved. Forever our son."

She then posted a photo of a candle and cross, with the message: "We went to church to light a candle. Afterward, we walked to the church playground with our son Samuel.”

Gakpo also posted on social media: "This is an incredibly difficult time for our family.

"We kindly ask for our privacy and space. Thank you for your understanding." REUTERS