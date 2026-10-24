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Gabriel shines at both ends as Arsenal ease past Everton to go level with Man City

LONDON, Oct 24 - Gabriel Magalhaes proved Arsenal's hero at both ends of the pitch on Saturday as the reigning champions beat Everton 2-0 to draw level with Manchester City at the Premier League summit.

Making his 200th Premier League appearance, the centre back was instrumental in a victory that put Arsenal level on 21 points with City, the Brazilian combining defensive authority at the back with a decisive goal that put the result beyond doubt.

"He's one of the best centre backs in the world, no question, with the impact he has in both boxes," Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said.

"His leadership, his presence, what he offers to the rest of the boys is unique and we're very happy to have him."

With his regular partner William Saliba still absent through injury, Gabriel's importance to Arsenal was underlined when Everton struggled to establish a foothold in the pouring rain at Emirates Stadium.

Gabriel consistently got the better of Everton striker Thierno Barry, who had a frustrating afternoon repeatedly ending up on the slick turf and pounding the ground in frustration after losing several duels with the defender.

Gabriel also came to Arsenal's rescue when goalkeeper David Raya failed to deal convincingly with an Everton corner in the first half, clearing the danger off the line to preserve the north London side's advantage.

There was a brief injury scare after an awkward landing when Gabriel jarred his knee on the turf, but he quickly returned to score the decisive second goal in the 68th minute.

After his centre back partner Ezri Konsa had opened the scoring from a corner in the seventh minute -- Arsenal's first set-piece goal since May -- Gabriel rose at the back post to meet Ben White's floated cross to head home their second.

"Gabi was unbelievable, the action that leads to the possible injury and then the way he overcomes that situation with his willingness to go again and to score that goal," Arteta added.

"It's a great description of what he is as a player and as a leader in this club."

It was Gabriel's 21st Premier League goal for Arsenal - more than any other defender since he made his debut in the competition six years ago.

"Very pleased for him. He's a top, top player. Top human being. Very happy for him," Konsa said.

"He's made my life easy since I've joined the club and it's been a pleasure playing alongside him." REUTERS