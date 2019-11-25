Gabigol gives Flamengo 'magical' Copa victory

LIMA • Brazilian club Flamengo won the Copa Libertadores in the most dramatic fashion as they came from behind to beat defending champions River Plate 2-1 with two late goals from Gabriel Barbosa.

Argentina's River took the lead on Saturday through Rafael Borre after 14 minutes and looked to be cruising to their third Libertadores title in five years. But Barbosa, the prolific striker nicknamed Gabigol, tapped in from close range with a minute left and then rifled home from 15 metres to secure victory in an astonishing finale.

Barbosa, on loan from Italy's Inter Milan, was sent off seconds before the final whistle after a fracas that followed a red card for River's Exequiel Palacios.

Flamengo's Portuguese manager Jorge Jesus, who enjoyed trophy-laden spells at Benfica and Sporting Lisbon, said: "It's the most important title of my career. The Copa Libertadores is for South America what the Champions League is for Europe."

The result gave Flamengo only their second Libertadores triumph. Their first was in 1981, when legendary playmaker Zico led them to glory in the final against Chile's Cobreloa. Flamengo will represent South America in the Club World Cup in Qatar next month.

Defender Rodrigo Caio said: "We never gave up at any point. We knew it would be difficult against a big team, the 2018 champions. We really struggled in the first half but we believed in ourselves. We're delighted to make history with this club, with this magical victory. We hope it's just the beginning."

The final in the Peruvian capital was the first to be played on a one-off basis at a neutral venue in the competition's 60-year history. The match had originally been scheduled to take place in Santiago but moved to Lima earlier this month because of political unrest in the Chilean capital.

The change came a year after the second leg of the final between River Plate and fellow Argentinian side Boca Juniors was moved to Madrid after River fans attacked the Boca coach as it approached the stadium.

REUTERS, XINHUA